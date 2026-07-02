LARTE Design Unveils Burgundy Dry Carbon Package for Cadillac Escalade

LARTE Design has pulled the wraps off a new aesthetic programme for the Cadillac Escalade, and this one leans into a colour you don’t often see on carbon fibre: burgundy. Called the ESTHETE Burgundy Programme, it’s a twelve piece, fully dry carbon exterior kit where the burgundy hue isn’t painted on top of the weave. It’s baked into it.

The kit is built on LARTE’s existing ESTHETE platform for the Escalade and carries TÜV certification. It’s produced at a German facility that the tuning house says also handles dry carbon work for the likes of Bugatti, Koenigsegg and Porsche, so the manufacturing pedigree is there.

A Different Way to Colour Carbon Fibre

Most Escalade owners pick a shade from Cadillac’s standard colour chart. LARTE’s approach starts further back in the process, at the carbon itself. The pigment is cured together with the fibre in a single layer, rather than sprayed or coated over a finished panel afterwards. The result, according to the brand, is a burgundy tone that sits inside the weave with real depth to it, not just a surface tint. It’s a technique LARTE says it reserves for select programmes across its range.

The demo car pictured here pairs burgundy dry carbon across the hood, front and rear sections with the Escalade’s factory silver paintwork and a blacked out grille. That’s just one way to spec it though. All twelve components can also be ordered in full dry carbon, or in a high gloss finish matched to the car’s body colour.

The Twelve Components

The ESTHETE Burgundy Programme covers:

Sculpted dry carbon hood with a vented insert Front bumper with integrated lower air intakes Front splitter Carbon mirror caps Wide body fender flares, front and rear Side skirts with a sculpted lower blade Rear diffuser with an integrated exhaust surround Roof mounted rear spoiler Rear bumper lower valance LARTE Design’s signature LED accent strip Quad vertical exhaust tips Forged alloy wheels developed specifically for the ESTHETE programme

No Cutting, No Drilling

LARTE is keen to point out that the whole kit bolts onto the Escalade’s existing mounting points. There’s no cutting into the bodywork and no structural changes involved. The brand says every panel has been measured and tested to work with the SUV’s stock proportions, and that parking sensors, driver assistance systems and towing hardware all continue to work exactly as they did from the factory. Mechanically, the Escalade underneath stays completely standard, so the vehicle’s original factory value should, in theory, remain intact.

Class A Finish, Certified Process

Each component goes through an autoclave curing process to what LARTE calls Class A surface standard, meaning tight, consistent geometry, a genuine weight saving over steel or heavier composite parts, and colour that should hold up over time rather than fading. It’s the same TÜV certified process the brand applies across its wider kit lineup.

Part of LARTE’s Wider Customisation Philosophy

LARTE Design places ESTHETE under what it calls Customisation Level 2, its term for personalisation that’s engineered into a car’s structural components rather than simply bolted on as an afterthought. It’s the same approach the studio has used on the Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG models, BMW and Porsche, and it’s now been extended to Cadillac’s largest SUV.

All ESTHETE components are manufactured in Germany and shipped internationally in protective packaging, with fitment support available through LARTE Design’s network of international partners.