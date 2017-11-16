Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Alfa Romeo Apparently Working On Middle Variant Of The Giulia

By Zero2Turbo

The Alfa Romeo Giulia has turned out to be a winner for the brand and if the internet swirling rumors are correct, set to unleash a new warm variant of its Giulia sports sedan into showrooms.

We say warm because it is understood to sit between the hardcore Giulia Quadrifoglio and the regular models.

This information was discovered by a journalist after coming across some juicy information on Fiat Chrysler’s website recently and if the information is accurate, the newcomer will develop 260kW from a familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

Such a model would do direct battle with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG C43 and Audi S4 with something along the lines of a sub-five-second 0-100 km/h time.

Comments

