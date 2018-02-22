Watch A Stunning Blue Ferrari 458 SpecialeA Get Impounded In London

The Ferrari 458 SpecialeA is one of the modern Ferrari’s that has turned out to be a massive investment if you managed to get one of the 499 units produced.

It seems this owner/driver in London could afford the car but skimped on the insurance as you will see it being impounded in the video below.

While attempting to park it, the driver of the car also managed to block traffic, inviting some attention from police. Police then found that the driver, who was not identified, wasn’t insured and the rest is history. A witness said that a Porsche 918 was also on the scene, driven by the father of the Aperta driver.