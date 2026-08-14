Ferrari CZ26 Revealed As One-Off SF90-Based Supercar

Ferrari has used Monterey Car Week to reveal its latest Special Projects creation, the CZ26, a completely bespoke berlinetta commissioned by an American client.

Although the mechanical package comes from the SF90 Stradale, almost everything you can see has been redesigned. The project was handled by the Ferrari Design Studio under Flavio Manzoni, with the aim of creating a car that stands apart from the SF90 rather than simply dressing it in a different body.

Bespoke Bodywork Gives The CZ26 Its Own Identity

The CZ26 adopts a low and wide two-box profile, with the cabin forming a central capsule between heavily defined wheel arches.

The front is particularly distinctive. A full-width opening incorporates ultra-thin hidden lighting, cooling ducts and various sensors, while the almost upright leading edge gives the CZ26 a noticeably different face from its SF90 donor.

At the opposite end, Ferrari has gone for a short, chopped-off tail with cantilevered rear lights and a substantial diffuser. The result is a design that places a lot of visual emphasis on width.

Aerodynamics were naturally a major part of the development process. Ferrari revised the underbody and vortex generators, introduced air curtains around the outer sections of the front bumper and developed a new rear spoiler and diffuser arrangement.

The goal was to generate additional downforce without creating an excessive drag penalty.

Argento Veloce Paint And Coloured Carbon Fibre

Ferrari developed a unique paint finish called Argento Veloce specifically for the CZ26. The silver has a liquid-like appearance and is contrasted by Rosso Lampante detailing.

Pigmented carbon fibre is incorporated around the wheel arches and aerodynamic components, helping visually connect the different sections of the body.

The cabin follows the same bespoke approach. Black technical fabric covers much of the interior, complemented by 3D-printed seat inserts and further Rosso Lampante accents.

Ferrari has also added embroidered CZ26 logos, gloss carbon fibre containing metallic filaments, satin-finished carbon and body-coloured sections across the dashboard and doors.

SF90 Stradale Hybrid Powertrain Remains

While the styling is completely bespoke, Ferrari did not see a need to reinvent what sits underneath.

The CZ26 retains the SF90 Stradale’s plug-in hybrid powertrain, centred around a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 producing approximately 786 hp (586 kW).

Electric assistance comes from three motors producing a combined 162 kW, supplied by a 7.9 kWh battery.

Combined system output is approximately 986 hp (735 kW), matching the original SF90 Stradale. Power is managed through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The CZ26 can also travel for up to 25 km using electric power alone.

Ferrari CZ26 Performance

Despite the completely different exterior, performance remains firmly in SF90 territory.

Ferrari claims the CZ26 will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds, while 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) takes 6.7 seconds. Top speed is quoted at 328 km/h (204 mph).

It runs on 20-inch wheels with 255/35 tyres at the front and much wider 315/30 rubber at the rear.

Carbon-ceramic brakes provide the stopping power, with Ferrari claiming the CZ26 can come to a halt from 100 km/h in less than 29.5 metres.

The car measures approximately 4.76 metres long, 2.01 metres wide and 1.19 metres tall, with a wheelbase of around 2.65 metres. Weight distribution is split 45 percent front and 55 percent rear.

Another Ferrari That Will Never Be Repeated

The CZ26 becomes the latest member of Ferrari’s exclusive Special Projects family, where selected clients can commission a completely unique car developed with the factory.

That makes it a very different proposition from Ferrari’s regular production models and even limited-production specials. The mechanical foundation may be familiar, but the bodywork, materials and detailing have effectively turned the SF90 platform into something entirely new.

With only one CZ26 being created, seeing another parked alongside it at the next Ferrari gathering won’t be a concern for its owner.