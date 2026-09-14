Ferrari 296 GT Modificata Packs 720 HP (537 kW) And No Racing Restrictions

Ferrari has taken the already formidable 296 GT3 Evo and removed the biggest restriction standing in its way: the racing regulations.

The result is the new Ferrari 296 GT Modificata, a track-only machine created in extremely limited numbers for customers taking part in the Club Competizioni GT programme. Revealed digitally during Ferrari Racing Days in Budapest, it is effectively what happens when Maranello’s engineers are allowed to develop a GT3 car without worrying about Balance of Performance or championship regulations.

Ferrari 296 GT Modificata Packs 730 HP

At the heart of the 296 GT Modificata is Ferrari’s rear-mid-mounted 2,992 cc, 120-degree twin-turbocharged V6.

Without GT3 Balance of Performance restrictions, output climbs to 720 hp (537 kW) at 7,500 rpm, which is around 130 hp (96 kW) more than the competition-spec GT3. Maximum torque stands at 800 Nm.

Ferrari has made substantial changes to the cranktrain, camshafts, intake system, intercoolers and turbochargers, with some of the technology influenced by the wild 499P Modificata.

The result is a specific output of 244 hp per litre. Power reaches the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox and carbon clutch, with revised ratios developed specifically for the Modificata.

Ferrari claims the changes make it three seconds quicker around Fiorano than the 296 GT3 Evo.

More Aggressive Aerodynamics

The extra performance isn’t limited to the engine.

Ferrari has redesigned several areas of the bodywork, including a new slotted front splitter and a revised bonnet with a larger outlet to help manage the additional heat. Extra brake-cooling ducts have also been incorporated into the front end.

At the back is an entirely new rear wing supported by a single central pylon. It features structural endplates inspired by Ferrari’s Le Mans-winning 499P and a 5 mm Gurney flap.

Stopping power comes from 400 mm ventilated steel front discs, while the ABS calibration has been developed to make the car manageable for drivers with varying levels of track experience.

It Even Has Two Seats

Unlike many uncompromising track specials, the 296 GT Modificata isn’t strictly a solo experience.

Ferrari redesigned the roll bar to accommodate a passenger seat, complete with a dedicated footrest and intercom. That means an instructor can sit alongside the owner during coaching sessions, or a very lucky passenger can simply come along for the ride.

The standard equipment list is equally serious. The car gets a comprehensive data-acquisition system with pitot tubes and brake-temperature sensors, onboard video recording, tyre monitoring and professional racing harnesses.

Customers can also specify a rear radar system and choose from colours offered through the Ferrari Design Studio.

Continuing Ferrari’s Modificata Legacy

The Modificata name has deep roots at Ferrari, stretching back to the 512 M of 1970.

More recently, Ferrari introduced the 488 GT Modificata in 2020 before unleashing the 499P Modificata in 2023. The latter transformed Ferrari’s Le Mans-winning prototype into an unrestricted customer track car producing 846 hp (631 kW).

The 296 GT Modificata follows the same basic philosophy: take a serious competition machine, remove the regulations and see what it can really do.

Purchasing the car also includes two years, or 12 rounds, of Ferrari’s Club Competizioni GT programme.

The 2027 calendar is scheduled to visit seven circuits, including Jerez, Misano, Fuji, Indianapolis, Paul Ricard and Spa-Francorchamps before culminating at the Finali Mondiali.

Ferrari has not announced pricing or exactly how many examples of the 296 GT Modificata will be produced, but considering the exclusivity of its previous unrestricted track cars, getting hold of one will likely require more than simply having the money.