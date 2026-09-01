Lewis Hamilton Buys Forgotten Ferrari F40 And Sends It Back To Maranello

Lewis Hamilton’s love affair with the Ferrari F40 is hardly a secret, but the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion has now taken things to another level by adding a very special example to his own garage.

Hamilton revealed that he has acquired an F40 that had reportedly been sitting untouched in a garage for more than 30 years. Rather than simply cleaning it up and putting it on display, the Ferrari driver sent the car back home to Maranello, where factory specialists spent weeks bringing it back to life.

Lewis Hamilton Finally Gets His Dream Ferrari F40

The F40 has been one of Hamilton’s dream cars since childhood, and his move to Ferrari only strengthened that connection.

When Hamilton officially began his Ferrari chapter in 2025, one of the defining images from his arrival at Maranello showed him dressed in a suit alongside a Rosso Corsa F40.

That wasn’t simply a conveniently placed Ferrari for a photoshoot. Hamilton has previously made it clear just how highly he rates the legendary supercar.

He even spoke about wanting to create his own manual Ferrari F44 inspired by the F40, potentially combining the character of the original with his famous racing number.

Now he finally has the real thing.

Hidden Away For More Than 30 Years

What makes Hamilton’s F40 particularly interesting is its history.

According to the Ferrari Formula 1 driver, the car was discovered covered in dust after spending more than three decades sitting inside a garage.

Hamilton hasn’t yet revealed exactly where the car was located, who previously owned it or how he managed to track it down. Given the value and desirability of original F40s today, finding an example that has effectively disappeared from public view for that long is quite something.

Once the opportunity presented itself, Hamilton clearly wasn’t going to let it go.

He described the F40 as the car he had dreamed about owning since childhood and said finding this forgotten example convinced him that it needed to come home with him.

Sent Straight Back To Maranello

Buying an F40 that hasn’t been used for three decades is one thing. Getting it properly recommissioned is another.

Hamilton sent the car directly to Ferrari’s home in Maranello, where the company’s engineers and mechanics spent several weeks working on it.

Images shared by Hamilton show the F40 in various stages of the process, including substantial mechanical work. Considering how long the car had apparently been dormant, returning it to proper running condition was never going to involve little more than fresh fuel and a new battery.

The end result should be an F40 restored and recommissioned by the very company that built it.

For a car carrying this level of history and value, there are few better places for the work to be done.