Dubai Police Gets Wild Mansory Ferrari 812 Superfast

Dubai Police has added another seriously exotic machine to its already outrageous fleet, and this time Mansory is responsible for the transformation.

The latest arrival is a Ferrari 812 Superfast wearing the unmistakable green and white colours of Dubai Police, complete with a selection of Mansory upgrades.

Mansory And Dubai Police Team Up Again

This isn’t the first time Mansory has supplied a modified vehicle to Dubai Police. The tuner has previously been involved with a Mercedes-AMG G 63, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Ferrari Purosangue and, more recently, a Lamborghini Revuelto.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast becomes the fifth Mansory creation to join the fleet.

Ferrari ended production of the 812 family in 2024, but this particular example has been given a new lease on life as one of the more dramatic police cars currently wearing a badge.

Surprisingly Restrained By Mansory Standards

Mansory isn’t exactly known for subtlety, but the modifications to this 812 Superfast are relatively restrained.

Up front, the Ferrari receives new bonnet elements, revised bumper trim and a more aggressive splitter with additional blades on either side. New side skirts continue the theme along the flanks, while a fresh set of Y-spoke wheels replaces the standard items.

The biggest visual changes are found at the rear.

A large fixed wing dominates the tail, accompanied by additional bumper trim and a four-fin diffuser incorporating a central brake light. Revised exhaust surrounds complete the look.

Yellow detailing appears across the lower bodywork, brake calipers and rear wing, contrasting with the traditional white, green and black Dubai Police colour scheme. Mansory badges and what appears to be a slightly reduced ride height add the finishing touches.

Emergency lights have also been neatly positioned along the top of the windscreen.

Mansory hasn’t revealed the interior, so it remains unclear whether the cabin has received the tuner’s usual upholstery and trim upgrades.

V12 Performance Should Be More Than Enough

There is also no confirmation of whether Mansory has extracted additional power from the naturally aspirated V12.

Even in standard form, however, the Ferrari 812 Superfast isn’t exactly lacking performance.

Its naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 produces 789 hp (588 kW) and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque, with power sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The 812 Superfast can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds before continuing beyond 340 km/h (211 mph).

The open-top 812 GTS needs around 3.0 seconds for the same sprint, while the more extreme 812 Competizione and Competizione A turned the performance dial up even further.