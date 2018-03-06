Aston Martin Reveal 1,100 HP Valkyrie AMR Pro

Last we spoke of this creation we were given some teaser sketches of the car but now thanks to the Geneva Motor Show we get to see the British beast known as the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro.

Company boss Andy Palmer describes it as “truly mind-bending” and considering it weighs just 1000 kg and packs 1,100hp, this is probably very accurate.

It starts with a regular Valkyrie but it is injected with more power and more downforce influenced by Formula 1 engineering genius Adrian Newey.

The heart is a Cosworth 5.2-litre V12 but it has been recalibrated for the AMR Pro version which now pushes out in excess of 1,100 horsepower.

Heavy items such as the heater/demister and infotainment screens have been ditched. The AMR Pro gains a heated windscreen made from lightweight polycarbonate; this material is also used for the side windows.

Even the suspension uses carbon fibre wishbones to reduce the weight and the 12-cylinders can now breathe through an exhaust system no longer burdened with weighty silencer parts.

As you can see it sports a larger front and rear wing and the revised active aerodynamics are said to boost the maximum load generated by the Valkyrie. No official number has been released but Aston Martin said the AMR Pro “is capable of generating more than its own weight in downforce”.

“The Aston Martin Valkyrie road car draws extensively from the knowledge I have gained during my career in Formula One, but the AMR Pro version has allowed me to work beyond the constraints of road legality, or indeed practicality,” said Newey. “We’ve told a few of its secrets, but by no means all. I will leave it to the public to ponder the laptime predictions. Suffice to say they’re quite impressive.”