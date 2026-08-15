Aston Martin Valen Is The Most Powerful Front-Engined Aston Yet

Aston Martin has pushed its front-engined formula into far more extreme territory with the new Valen, a limited-production V12 hyper-GT based on the Vanquish.

Created by Aston Martin’s Special Vehicle Operations team, the Valen joins a line of highly exclusive machines that includes the Vulcan, DBR22 and one-off Victor. Only 150 examples are planned, with each car offering extensive scope for personalisation.

Aston Martin Valen Gets An 838 HP Twin-Turbo V12

Under that dramatically redesigned body sits Aston Martin’s familiar 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12, but it has been turned up considerably.

The Valen produces 838 hp (625 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque, making it the most powerful front-engined road-going Aston Martin yet. Only the mid-engined Valhalla and Valkyrie sit above it in the brand’s performance hierarchy.

Despite sending its power exclusively to the rear wheels, the Valen can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.1 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 345 km/h (214 mph).

A Much More Aggressive Take On The Vanquish

There is still some Vanquish DNA visible in the Valen’s proportions, but almost everything surrounding it has been turned up several levels.

Aston Martin has given the car an enormous new interpretation of its signature grille, stretching across much of the front end and sitting between extremely slim LED headlights.

At the back, a substantial ducktail spoiler dominates the profile, while exposed carbon fibre aerodynamic components include aggressive side skirts and a huge rear diffuser.

The overall look also carries hints of older Aston Martins, particularly the original DBS, while continuing some of the harder-edged design themes seen on cars such as the Victor and Valiant.

Creative chief Marek Reichman’s team has deliberately used the Valen to explore a more extreme visual identity rather than simply creating another Vanquish derivative.

Quad Exhaust System Turns Up The V12 Sound

One of the Valen’s more unusual features is its 12-into-four titanium exhaust system.

Four outlets are integrated into the rear, with two positioned higher up and another pair incorporated into the diffuser. The upper outlets remain permanently open, while the lower pair are controlled by valves and become more vocal as the driving modes become more aggressive.

Aston Martin has engineered the system to deliver considerably more sound and sensation than the regular Vanquish, with reports indicating it is around 50% louder.

Up To 110kg Lighter Than The Vanquish Platform

Extra power is only part of the equation.

Aston Martin has attacked weight using carbon fibre, aluminium, titanium and magnesium, allowing the Valen to shed as much as 110kg compared with the core V12 platform.

An optional lightweight package goes even further, removing another 16.9kg through components including machined aluminium suspension arms and knuckles as well as titanium chassis bolts.

The weight-saving measures extend throughout the car, helping give the Valen a significantly more focused character than the grand touring machine on which it is based.

Vantage GT4-Inspired Gearbox Calibration

Aston Martin has also made substantial changes beneath the skin.

The eight-speed transmission receives more aggressive software inspired by the Vantage GT4 racing car, sharpening gear changes when the driver starts pushing.

Throttle calibration has been altered too. Sport and Sport+ modes deliver a more immediate response, while Track mode uses increased pedal travel to give the driver finer control when approaching the limits of grip.

New springs stiffen the suspension and the steering response has been sharpened, moving the Valen further away from traditional GT territory and towards something much closer to a dedicated sports car.

The changes are designed to unlock performance that Aston Martin believes was already hiding beneath the Vanquish’s grand touring character.

Just 150 Aston Martin Valen Examples Will Be Built

Production will be capped at only 150 cars worldwide, making the Valen one of the rarest modern Aston Martins.

Each example will start at £1.5 million (approximately R33 million) before options and personalisation.

Given the possibilities available through Q by Aston Martin, that figure could climb quickly. Customers can specify features such as exposed carbon fibre bodywork with individually selected tints, while 3D-printed components are used in areas including the centre console.

The intention is for every Valen to be individually configured, making it unlikely that any two of the 150 cars will leave the factory looking exactly alike.

Deliveries are expected to begin during the second quarter of 2027.