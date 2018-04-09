Dodge Demon Demolished By McLaren 720S In Roll Race

The McLaren 720S continues to kick ass and it’s latest victim is the menacing Dodge Demon!

These two cars are among the fastest in the world with each producing over 700 horsepower sending power only to the rear wheels.

On paper, at least, the two cars are pretty evenly matched. From a standstill, the Demon outguns the 720S by a few tenths of a second, sprinting to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds compared to the McLaren’s model 2.9 second run. But at the top end, the McLaren is far faster – the 720S tops out at 212 mph (342 km/h) while the Demon lists its top speed at just 168 mph (270 km/h) with drag radials, or 203 mph (326 km/h) with standard road tires.