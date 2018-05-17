Hennessey Venom F5 May Attempt 300 MPH Next Year

The moment Hennessey Performance took the covers off the Venom F5 there was talk about it hitting the 300 mph (482 km/h) mark and that is simply because the founder, Mr. John Hennessey has actually made the benchmark for this car that magical figure.

Production for the hypercar only starts late next year (2019) but they are building one unit to use for a top-speed run attempt as soon as next year.

“That’s our big, hairy, audacious goal. When we accomplish one goal, we look for the next mountain to climb, and so the real big mountain for us was to design, develop, and build our own bespoke car,” Hennessey told Automobile. “We’ve been doing this for 27, 28 years. We’re known for going fast, and I was like, “Okay. We beat Bugatti back in 2014 with the Venom GT. What’s the next big number? What’s the next big goal to go for?””

Whenever Hennessey does take its Venom F5 on its top-speed run, you can bet it’ll probably be somewhere in Texas where the company is headquartered.