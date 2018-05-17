News

Hennessey Venom F5 May Attempt 300 MPH Next Year

By Zero2Turbo

The moment Hennessey Performance took the covers off the Venom F5 there was talk about it hitting the 300 mph (482 km/h) mark and that is simply because the founder, Mr. John Hennessey has actually made the benchmark for this car that magical figure.

Related Posts

Hennessey Performance HPE1000 Demon Sounds Manic

Watch Hennessey HPE850 Drag Race Stock Jeep Trackhawk

Production for the hypercar only starts late next year (2019) but they are building one unit to use for a top-speed run attempt as soon as next year.

“That’s our big, hairy, audacious goal. When we accomplish one goal, we look for the next mountain to climb, and so the real big mountain for us was to design, develop, and build our own bespoke car,” Hennessey told Automobile. “We’ve been doing this for 27, 28 years. We’re known for going fast, and I was like, “Okay. We beat Bugatti back in 2014 with the Venom GT. What’s the next big number? What’s the next big goal to go for?””

Whenever Hennessey does take its Venom F5 on its top-speed run, you can bet it’ll probably be somewhere in Texas where the company is headquartered.

You might also like
Tuning

Hennessey Performance HPE1000 Demon Sounds Manic

Tuning

Watch Hennessey HPE850 Drag Race Stock Jeep Trackhawk

News

Hennessey Can Give Your Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 1,012 HP (755 kW)

Video

Hennessey’s Exorcist Is Indeed A Dodge Demon Beater

Video

Watch The 1000HP Hennessey Exorcist Camaro Hit 350 KM/H

News

Hennessey Venom F5 Is Official And Wants To Hit 300 MPH

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us