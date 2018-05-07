CrashNews

New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Totaled In Swedish Crash

By Zero2Turbo

The Porsche engineers developed one of the most ridiculously fast creations with the new 911 GT2 RS and it seems the 700 horsepower was too much to handle for one driver in Sweden.

The two images from Instagram show a silver example (sporting the Weissach Package) with heavy front and rear end damage. Judging by the photos alone, this will not be seeing a repair shop but rather dropped off at a junk yard and salvaged for parts.

Related Posts

Porsche Panamera Coupe Could Be Coming Soon

TopCar Gives The Porsche 911 Turbo S Even More Sting

No other information was available but let’s hope the occupant(s) were not seriously injured (or worse) and an assumption from the photo would be that all should be OK.

This crash becomes the second recorded incident involving the twin-turbo Nurburgring monster after a green example suffered a similar fate while powering around the infamous circuit.

You might also like
News

Porsche Panamera Coupe Could Be Coming Soon

Tuning

TopCar Gives The Porsche 911 Turbo S Even More Sting

News

Porsche Has GM To Thank For Their Rapid 911 GT3 RS Lap Time

News

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Coming This Year

News

Porsche Add Cayenne E-Hybrid To Lineup

News

You Can Upgrade Your Porsche 959 For A Cool R10 Million

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo