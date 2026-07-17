Icons of Porsche Festival Returns to Dubai in November 2026

Porsche has confirmed that the sixth edition of its popular Icons of Porsche festival will take place in Dubai on 21 and 22 November 2026.

Widely regarded as the largest automotive lifestyle festival in the Middle East, the event once again promises to bring together Porsche owners, enthusiasts and collectors for a weekend dedicated to the brand’s heritage, innovation and community.

Ticket Sales to Open Later This Year

While the event dates have now been locked in, organisers have confirmed that ticket sales will begin later this year. Additional details, including attractions, activities and special guests, are expected to be revealed closer to the opening of ticket sales.

Those interested in attending can already register their interest to receive updates as soon as tickets become available.

Porsche Expects Another Standout Festival

Dr. Manfred Bräunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa, said the 2026 edition will continue the tradition of celebrating both the cars and the passionate community that surrounds the brand.

He also noted that the final months of 2026 are expected to feature a busy calendar of automotive events across Dubai and the wider region, with Icons of Porsche once again set to be one of the standout highlights.

Further announcements regarding the festival programme will be made over the coming months.