Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Coming With 286 HP (213 kW)
Volkswagen are going to add another performance variant to it’s GTI range using the Golf GTI TCR racer as the influence.
Thanks to a teaser sketch released by the manufacturer, we can get to see a hint of the car’s styling and the name being Golf GTI TCR.
It will sit above the GTI Performance (242 hp; 180 kW) but below the Golf R (306 hp; 228 kW) in terms of the power output which means you will get 286 hp (213 kW) from the 2.0-litre unit.
Considering there is an all-new Golf arriving next year, VW will be keen on keeping buyers interested with the GTI as it approaches run-out. This latest special-edition model will help achieve this.