News

Here Is The Lamborghini Urus Knockoff And It’s Called The X-Series

By Zero2Turbo

Just a few days ago we shared some sketches of an upcoming creation from Huansu Auto in China but today we get some official renderings of their creation known as the X-Series*.

It will be manufactured in China by Beiqi Yinxiang Automobile which is a joint venture between the BAIC and the Yinxiang Motorcycle Group and will ride on an outgoing BIAC SUV platform.

It is slightly shorter than the Lamborghini Urus which it is very clearly based (copied) on and will come in both five and seven seat variations.

Related Posts

Underground Racing Boost Lamborghini Huracan Performante To…

Chinese Clone Lamborghini Urus

The Urus packs 650 horsepower but the Huansu X-Series gets a just 195 hp (145 kW) from a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit.

The Huansu X-Series goes on sale in China on June 6.

*Not only are they cloning the Urus but also using a moniker (sort-of) from Mercedes.

You might also like
News

Underground Racing Boost Lamborghini Huracan Performante To An Estimated 1500 HP…

News

Chinese Clone Lamborghini Urus

Crash

Lamborghini Aventador Wrecked After Roll Over Crash In Singapore

Zero2Turbo

Lamborghini Urus Looks Ready To Lead The Super Trofeo Series

Video

Watch This Mind-Boggling 3500 HP Lamborghini Huracan Hit 229 MPH (368 KM/H)

News

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Could Grab The Nürburgring Record From The Porsche 911 GT2…

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us