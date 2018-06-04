News

Potent Pagani Huayra BC Roadster Spotted On The Road

By Zero2Turbo

It is no secret that the Pagani crew are working on a range topping Roadster variant of the Huayra BC and it was caught on camera for the very first time last week.

As expected it is bathed in camouflage but it is clearly a BC variant with the prominent rear wing we have come to know from the Coupe.

Related Posts

Pagani Not So Keen On Making Hybrids, But Eager To Make Full…

Pagani Zonda Treated To Some Hand-Paint Art

Typically, droptop variants of supercars are slightly slower and heavier than their coupe counterparts but the opposite is expected to be true for the Huayra BC Roadster. As it stands, the existing Huayra Roadster is a substantial 80 kg lighter than the Huayra Coupe. Consequently, the BC Roadster should probably be even lighter than the BC Coupe and weigh under 1199 kg (2645 lbs).

Power will likely come from the 6.0-litre twin-turbo AMG V12 engine with upwards of 800 hp (597 kW).

Production of the car will be limited to just 20 units with all of them already allocated a home aka SOLD OUT.

You might also like
News

Pagani Not So Keen On Making Hybrids, But Eager To Make Full EVs

News

Pagani Zonda Treated To Some Hand-Paint Art

News

You Can Lease A Pagani Huayra Roadster For R310,000 A Month

South Africa

This Pagani Huayra Roadster Is Coming To South Africa

Video

Just Listen To This Immense Noise From The Pagani Zonda Revolucion

News

Pagani Huayra BC Roadster Spied Testing

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us