NewsSouth Africa

WATCH The McLaren Senna High-Speed Testing In South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

We knew the McLaren Senna prototypes made their way to South Africa after a reader snapped one testing in Upington and then it was spotted doing laps at Kyalami but now we have an official video from the manufacturer themselves from the hot-environment high-speed testing in the Northern Cape.

Official word on the street is we have six units of the McLaren Senna coming to South Africa with a demo unit arriving very soon.

Related Posts

McLaren Automotive Pumping Out Cars At A Rate Of Knots

Carlex Design McLaren 720S Interior Is Interesting To Say…

We are also getting a track-only McLaren Senna GTR at some stage.

You might also like
News

McLaren Automotive Pumping Out Cars At A Rate Of Knots

News

Carlex Design McLaren 720S Interior Is Interesting To Say The Least

Video

McLaren 720S Shows Ferrari 488 GTB Who Is The Boss In A Drag Race

Video

McLaren Senna Looks Blisteringly Fast With Bruno Senna Behind The Wheel

South Africa

This McLaren 720S Is Headed For Auction In South Africa This Weekend

Crash

Massive McLaren 720S Crash In Las Vegas

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us