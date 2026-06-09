Original McLaren P1 Body Panels From Michael Fux’s Hypercar Up for Auction

A highly unusual piece of McLaren history has surfaced in the United States, with a complete set of original body panels from a McLaren P1 up for auction.

According to the listing (which sits at $55,000), the panels were once fitted to the P1 owned by renowned American collector Michael Fux. During his ownership, McLaren reportedly removed the original exterior panels and replaced them with a full exposed carbon-fibre bodywork package, leaving these components available as standalone collector items.

The collection was acquired by the selling dealer in 2025 and is now being offered with no reserve in Newport Beach, California.

Finished in Metallic Green with Exposed Carbon Fibre

The body panels are finished in a striking metallic green paint scheme complemented by dark green exposed carbon-fibre accents. Areas of exposed carbon fibre can be found throughout the various components, highlighting the lightweight construction that made the P1 one of the most advanced hypercars of its era.

The package includes:

Front clip

Rear clip

Front spoiler

Bonnet

Both doors

Rocker covers

Various exterior trim pieces

Together, they represent virtually the entire exterior skin of one of McLaren’s most iconic models.

One of the more interesting details is the bonnet assembly tag, which indicates a production date of 14 March 2017.

Several of the components also feature Prodrive Assembly decals, providing additional evidence of their origins and manufacturing history. These markings could add further appeal for collectors interested in authentic McLaren memorabilia.

Original McLaren Shipping Crate Included

Adding to the provenance is a large wooden shipping crate that remains part of the sale. The crate is reportedly addressed from McLaren directly to Michael Fux, further strengthening the connection to the well-known collector’s car.

While the panels can no longer be used to recreate a complete vehicle on their own, they offer a fascinating glimpse into the world of ultra-exclusive hypercar ownership and could make for an incredible display piece in a private collection, showroom, museum, or automotive-themed garage.