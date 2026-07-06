Rumoured McLaren 788 HS Set for Goodwood Debut as Extreme 750S Variant

McLaren 750S Le Mans Special Edition With MSO High Downforce Kit

McLaren Special Operations (MSO) is reportedly preparing to reveal a new ultra-exclusive model at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Expected to wear the 788 HS badge, the newcomer is said to be an even more focused, track-oriented evolution of the already formidable McLaren 750S.

Just 200 Examples Planned Worldwide

According to reports, the McLaren 788 HS will be offered in both Coupe and Spider forms, with production capped at 100 units of each body style. That would make it one of the rarest modern McLaren road cars.

Pricing is believed to start at around $600,000 (approximately R9.7 million) for either version, placing it firmly in hypercar territory despite its 750S roots.

More Power, Less Weight

The 788 HS is expected to retain the lightweight carbon fibre monocoque from the 750S while shedding every unnecessary kilogram. Early information suggests a kerb weight of approximately 1,250 kg, helping maximise its performance both on the road and the circuit.

Power will reportedly come from McLaren’s familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8. While the standard 750S produces 740 hp (552 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, the new 788 HS is expected to raise output to around 800 hp.

With an additional 70 hp and a lighter overall package, the 788 HS should deliver even sharper acceleration and significantly improved lap times.

Aggressive Aerodynamics Expected

Visually, the 788 HS is tipped to receive a far more aggressive aerodynamic package than the standard 750S.

The design is expected to build on the High Downforce Kit (HDK) introduced on the 750S Le Mans Edition, with larger aerodynamic elements designed to generate substantially more downforce during high-speed cornering.

If the rumours prove accurate, this could become the most extreme road-going version of the 750S platform yet.

Continuing the MSO HS Legacy

McLaren has explored this formula before. In 2016, the company introduced the MSO HS, a lighter and more focused derivative of the 675LT that was built in extremely limited numbers.

The rumoured 788 HS appears set to continue that tradition by combining increased power, reduced weight and enhanced aerodynamics into a highly exclusive package aimed at collectors and serious track enthusiasts.

An official unveiling is expected during the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where all the remaining details should finally be confirmed.