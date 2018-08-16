Pininfarina’s PF0 Hypercar Teased Before Pebble Beach Debut

Pininfarina have revealed a full scale design concept of the Automobili Pininfarina PF0 luxury electric hypercar ahead of its debut at the Pebble Beach Concours next weekend.

The production version should be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show next year and it will be limited to just 150 units worldwide.

The PF0 will be an all-electric creation fully developed in house by the famous styling crew with the aim of delivering customer cars from 2020.

Very little information has been released other than the interior photos but we do know it takes inspiration from famous Pininfarina cars such as the Cisitalia, Modulo and Sintesi.

The electric powertrain is expected to provide a sensational sub 2 seconds 0 to 100 km/h sprint and a top speed of over 400 km/h.

Michael Perschke, Automobili Pininfarina CEO, said: “Numerous design icons from Pininfarina’s incredible history have won awards at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, so I am excited to present a future Pininfarina classic to prospective owners in close proximity to this famous event.Our presence in Monterey is an inspiring chapter in the story of realising Battista Farina’s long-held dream: one day there will be beautiful cars solely branded Pininfarina. These special VIP previews mean that future PF0 owners, most of whom will undoubtedly own numerous modern and historic classics, have an opportunity right now to be part of the birth of the company and their hypercar.”