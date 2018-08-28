This Porsche Lady Has A Drool-Worthy Car Collection

In a male-dominated world of car collecting it is always refreshing to see such a passionate women with a truly drool-worthy collection.

Ladies can appreciate the design and performance of an automobile just as much as any guy and in this new video, Porsche collector Lisa Taylor shows how she shakes up the male-dominated pastime with her fleet of sports cars.

As you will see she leans towards the 911 offerings especially their paint to sample colours but she also likes the McLaren 720S.

She is so passionate about the brand that her two dogs are called Turbo and Targa and yes they do go for rides in her prized possessions.