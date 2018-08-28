Video

This Porsche Lady Has A Drool-Worthy Car Collection

By Zero2Turbo

In a male-dominated world of car collecting it is always refreshing to see such a passionate women with a truly drool-worthy collection.

Ladies can appreciate the design and performance of an automobile just as much as any guy and in this new video, Porsche collector Lisa Taylor shows how she shakes up the male-dominated pastime with her fleet of sports cars.

Related Posts

This Wrecked Porsche 959 Still Sold For R6.7 Million

One-Off Porsche Classic Project Gold 993 Is Perfection

As you will see she leans towards the 911 offerings especially their paint to sample colours but she also likes the McLaren 720S.

She is so passionate about the brand that her two dogs are called Turbo and Targa and yes they do go for rides in her prized possessions.

 

You might also like
News

This Wrecked Porsche 959 Still Sold For R6.7 Million

News

One-Off Porsche Classic Project Gold 993 Is Perfection

News

Porsche Think Their 911 Will Be Last To Go Electric

News

Porsche’s Project Gold Will Pack A 450 HP (331 kW) Twin-Turbo

News

Porsche 911 R Prices Are Dropping Hard

News

Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Rallye Concept Looks Epic

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us