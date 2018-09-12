TuningVideo

Watch (and Listen) To Hennessey Performance Testing The 895 kW HPE1200 Dodge Demon

By Zero2Turbo

The desire for more power seems never ending and American tuner Hennessey Performance is no stranger to a lot of horsepower especially when they are playing with a the Dodge Demon.

Stock output of the drag racing beast sits at 840 hp (626 kw) but a new package from the tuner appropriately called the HPE1200 cranks it up to a ridiculous 1,200 hp (895 kW).

How do they extract so much power from the Demon? Well it is not a simple ECU tune that’s for sure because as a starter it gets a supercharger upgrade. Then the headers and exhaust is upgraded too followed by the installation of some new forged internals.

Hennessey also makes the Demon NHRA compliant with a proper roll cage, and it even gets a parachute to slow down at the other end of the track.  You know you have a seriously quick car when you need a parachute to stop.

Comments
