South AfricaNews

New Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S Pricing For South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

Porsche revealed the all-new 911 (992) at the Los Angeles Auto Show and being the Porsche-loving country we are, everyone is keen to know what the local pricing will be.

The new 911 Carrera S and 4S is available to order now for delivery in the middle of next year.

Related Posts

TechArt Furnishes Porsche’s Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid With…

The New Porsche 911 (992) Is Official With More Power and…

We can confirm that that the 911 Carrera S will come in at a base price of R1,708,000 and Carrera 4S at R1,797,000. This includes a 3 year/100,000 km Driveplan.

Across the range you will find new-and-improved twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder engines which now feature new die-cast aluminum manifolds.

Power jumps from 370 hp (276 kW) to 385 hp (287 kW) in the Carrera, while the Carrera S jumps from 414 hp (308 kW) to 444 hp (331 kW). The Carrera S (in rear-wheel drive form) can hit 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and in 4S trim achieve it in 3.6 seconds making both models 0.4 sec faster than the older respective Carrera S / 4S cars. Add on the Sport Chrono Package and this advantage is increased by another 0.2 seconds. Top speeds are now 308 km/h (Carrera S) and 306 km/h for the all-wheel-drive version.

You might also like
News

TechArt Furnishes Porsche’s Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid With Striking Styling Kit And…

News

The New Porsche 911 (992) Is Official With More Power and Fresh Tech

News

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Package Adds Steel Roll Cage

News

Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR Spied During Nurburgring Revisit

News

1977 Porsche 911 Given 700 HP (522 KW) Tesla All-Electric Powertrain

Tuning

Wagenbauanstalt Goes Crazy with 1993 Porsche 911 Turbo

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us