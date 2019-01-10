Brabham Returning To Le Mans With BT62 Hypercar

The Adelaide-based manufacturer launched the incredible BT62 track car last year and now they have announced they they will be headed for Le Mans.

It has committed to a factory racing team and a multi-year motorsport programme with development work already under way.

The team’s target is the 24 Hours of Le Mans and World Endurance Championship season in 2021/22, where it intends to enter the GTE class.

If you happen to be one of the first owners of the BT62, you will be part of the test team for Le Mans and will be provided with top level Pro-Am racing opportunities.

Brabham Automotive managing director, lead test driver and 2009 Le Mans winner David Brabham, said:

“Returning the Brabham name to Le Mans is something I have been working on for years, so it’s fantastic to make this announcement today. Brabham Automotive only launched its first car, the BT62, in May 2018 so we have a long road to travel to earn the right to return to compete at Le Mans. That work starts now with a long-term racing commitment. We look forward to developing the BT62 and future products while building a world-class competitive race team around the leading engineering and manufacturing talent we have in the business.”