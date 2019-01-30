Ultra Luxurious Range Rover SV Coupé Cancelled

In a very unexpected turn of events, Land Rover has axed plans to launch it’s ultra-luxury two-door model the Range Rover SV Coupé.

The decision has been taken as Land Rover instead chooses to divert resources towards regular production models, including the next-generation Discovery Sport and Defender models it plans to reveal this year.

Production was going to be limited to 999 units with 6 of those units headed for South Africa but now no one will end up getting one.

It was set to become the most expensive and exclusive Range Rover model yet but none of those ordered were delivered since its debut at the Geneva Motor Show last year.

A Land Rover statement read: “We have taken the difficult decision to inform our customers that the Range Rover SV Coupé will not proceed into production. Instead, Land Rover is focusing its resources and investment on the next generation of world-class products.

“With exciting plans for electrification, enhanced craftsmanship, innovation and technology we are working to ensure that we continue to offer our customers a choice of world leading SUVs.”

The decision is a blow for JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations unit: the car was due to be the first model to be built from the ground up at SVO’s Technical Centre in Coventry.