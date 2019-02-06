Audi TT RS Facelift Shows Sharper Design

The Audi TT received a facelift in July last year but the range-topping TT RS was not among them. Things are now official for the Coupe and Roadster version of the compact sports car and this is what you need to know.

Only Audi aficionado’s will notice the design changes right away even though Audi said it has “completely redrawn” the front fascia. Maybe they mean they just fitted it with larger air intakes as it is certainly not completely redrawn.

Hiding behind the honeycomb grille are extra radiators to enhance cooling, while the look of the full-width front spoiler is said to be derived from motorsport. You can have the spoiler’s blade in the same color as the rest of the car or you can ask Audi to paint it in glossy black or aluminum. At the back, the fixed wing has gained new side winglets making the TT RS appear more masculine, and there’s a discreet strip extending from one taillight to the other.

You will get LED headlights as standard but if you are keen to splash out some extra dough, you can opt for the matrix LED headlights and OLED taillights.

You have the choice between eight colors, including the Kyalami green shade exclusively offered on the TT RS. The facelift brings in Pulse Orange and Turbo Blue, and there are matte aluminum and glossy black visual packages to spice things up furthermore.

The 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged unit remains unchanged which means you get a healthy 400 hp (298 kW) and 480 Nm of torque. This enables the coupe to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds en route to an electronically governed 250 km/h (155 mph) or an optional 280 km/h (174 mph).

The Audi Sport muscle is channeled to the Quattro all-wheel-drive system through a seven-speed S-tronic transmission. The alloys are paired with black brake calipers as standard, but you can have them in red. At an additional cost, Audi will be more than happy to throw in the RS sport suspension with adaptive dampers to improve handling.

Inside you will not see many changes but if you are familiar with the infotainment system you will notice the software has been updated.

Local pricing and availability is not yet known but we will update you as soon as we hear from Audi South Africa.