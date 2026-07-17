ABT Celebrates 130 Years With Wild 621 HP (463 kW) Audi RS3

ABT Sportsline does not do quiet birthdays. To mark 130 years since Johann Abt first opened his workshop doors, the Kempten based tuning house has rolled out the second car in its three part anniversary series, and this one turns Audi’s five cylinder RS3 into something genuinely unhinged.

The RS3 630 follows on from the RS6 LE 800 that kicked off the celebrations earlier this year, and it takes direct aim at the soon to be retired 2.5 litre inline five that has defined the RS3 for well over a decade. With Euro 7 emissions rules closing in on that engine, ABT clearly decided to send it off with a proper party trick.

How ABT Found An Extra 230 HP

The standard RS3 sends 394 hp (294 kW) to all four wheels, which is already enough to worry a few supposedly quicker hot hatches. ABT’s POWER R package throws that out the window. A new turbocharger and a larger intercooler do the heavy lifting, while an indirect water and ethanol injection system, badged IWI, cools the intake charge so the engine can hold peak boost for longer without the electronics stepping in to protect it.

The end result is 621 hp (463 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque, enough to push the little Audi on to a claimed 300 km/h (186 mph) top speed. Owners can dial the extra performance in or out through the myABT smartphone app, so the car can still behave itself on a Monday morning commute.

Coilovers, Forged Wheels And A Lot Of Carbon

Putting that much power down needed more than a stiffer chassis setting. ABT fitted adjustable coilover suspension along with beefed up front and rear anti roll bars, aimed at sharpening turn in without ruining the RS3’s everyday manners. Satin gold 20 inch forged wheels wrapped in 245/30 rubber fill out the arches, while a gloss black carbon aero kit, complete with RS3 630 badging on the front splitter and rear valance, and twin 95 mm matte black exhaust tips finish off the exterior.

Inside, the changes are more about exclusivity than outright function. Custom trimmed seats and armrest, illuminated door sills, embroidered floor mats and a numbered “1 of 30” dashboard plaque remind the owner exactly how rare their car is, because only 30 of these kits will ever be built.

“The five cylinder engine is an absolutely exceptional powerplant with a unique sound and unmistakable character,” said ABT managing director Hans Jurgen Abt. “Since this engine will no longer be produced in the future, we wanted to pay it a fitting tribute with the RS3 630 and unlock its full potential.”

Hypothetical Pricing For South Africa

The POWER R package alone costs 58,000 euro including VAT (roughly R1,088,654), with installation and the necessary TUV certification adding a further 9,500 euro (about R178,314). All in, that is 67,500 euro, or approximately R1,266,968, before you even account for the price of a donor RS3. Sales open in July 2026, and buyers still need to supply their own car.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much power does the ABT RS3 630 make? The package pushes the RS3’s 2.5 litre five cylinder to 621 hp (463 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque, up from the standard car’s 394 hp (294 kW).

Is the ABT RS3 630 available in South Africa? ABT has no official South African distributor, so the kit is not sold locally through dealers. Interested buyers would need to explore private import channels, which adds cost and complexity.

How many units will be built? Just 30 examples of the RS3 630 package will be produced, each marked with a numbered dashboard plaque.

What is included in the price? The 58,000 euro package covers the performance and styling upgrades. Installation and TUV certification cost an additional 9,500 euro, and the buyer must supply their own donor RS3.

Why is ABT doing this now? The upgrade doubles as a send off for Audi’s five cylinder engine, which is being phased out due to tightening Euro 7 emissions regulations.