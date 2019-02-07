Limited Bugatti Chiron Sport “110 ans Bugatti” Celebrates 110th Anniversary

Bugatti just dropped a special edition of the Chiron out of nowhere and it is not just any Chiron, but the more hardcore Sport version introduced almost a year ago at the Geneva Motor Show.

It has been built to celebrate the brands 110th anniversary and will be limited to just 20 units worldwide.

The full carbon fibre body is covered in a matte Steel Blue paint, and that includes the familiar “C” shape on the side profile surrounding the passenger compartment. It sits on matte black alloy wheels paired with bright blue brake calipers to complement the body’s finish. Even the aluminum fuel cap is a thing of beauty, having been sandblasted and hand-polished to obtain that special look.

As you will notice, it carries the French flag theme on the side mirror caps as well as on the underside of the rear spoiler.

Inside you will see the French tricolor on the seats where the headrests also have the “110 ans Bugatti” logo. The hypercar marque covered the steering wheel in blue leather and applied carbon accents to the steering column and in other areas throughout the cabin. Even the key has the blue, white, and red look thanks to three sewn leather patches on the sides.

No hardware changes which means the 8.0-litre W16 quad-turbo packs 1,479 hp (1,103 kW) and 1,500 Nm of torque.