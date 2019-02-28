Maserati Bringing Levante Trofeo First Edition To Geneva

Maserati‘s Geneva stand will not show any new models this year but their main attraction will be the Levante Trofeo V8 Launch Edition.

Available as a limited edition of 100 units, the Launch Edition marks the debut of the range-topping Levante Trofeo. The vehicle that will go on display in Geneva features a Blu Emozione Matte color, although customers will be able to get it in Giallo Modenese and Rosso Magma paints as well.

The exterior stands out thanks to carbon fibre inserts on the bumpers and side skirts, as well as the specially designed bonnet. The Levante Trofeo Launch Edition rides on 22-inch Orione rims available in a matte or glossy black finish. The brake calipers can be had in silver, blue, yellow or red.

Inside the performance SUV you will get sports seats upholstered in premium full-grain “Pieno Fiore” natural leather, with contrasting stitching and a “Trofeo” logo embroidered on the headrest matching the exterior color.

As a reminder, the Levante Trofeo features a Ferrari-built 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 that develops 582 hp (434 kW) and 730 Nm of torque. Thanks to the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system and an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, it can sprint to 100 km /h (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of “over 300 km/h (187 mph)”.