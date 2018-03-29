Maserati Levante Trofeo Packs 590 HP Ferrari V8

We all thought it would be called the Levante GTS but thanks to the New York Auto Show, we know the range topped SUV from Maserati is called the Levante Trofeo.

They are describing it as “the ultimate” SUV and it packs one of the most powerful engines ever fitted to a Maserati in the form of a twin-turbo 3.8-litre V8 courtesy of Ferrari.

This unit pushes out 590 hp (440 kW) and 730 Nm of torque which can accelerate the SUV to 100 km/h from stand still in 3.9 seconds before topping out at something more than 300 km/h.

The engine boasts the highest output per litre of any Maserati powerplant and sends its oomph to all four corners.

Maserati says it has tuned the chassis of the hotter Levante to handle the higher power output and provide “an exhilarating driving experience with no compromise in terms of comfort”.

How does it differentiate from the other variants externally? Well the restyling was mainly focused on the lower front facia and rear bumper. The side air intakes up front, for instance, feature a more aggressive design, while carbon fibre side bezel blades and a carbon-fibre splitter have also been added.

There’s also a model-specific bonnet and optional 22-inch alloy wheels (with brake callipers offered in red, blue, black, silver or yellow). Round back, you will see a new carbon horizontal element and body-coloured diffuser element between the oval quad exhaust tips. Furthermore, “Saetta” Trofeo logos have been added to the C-pillars.

Inside, the sport seats are trimmed in full-grain “Pieno Fiore” natural leather (available in black, red or tan), with contrast stitching and the “Trofeo” logo stitched onto the headrests. There’s also new matte carbon trim and paddle shifters, specific instrument cluster graphics, floor mats with metal “Trofeo” badges and a fancy Maserati clock.

Do these performance figures put it in the same league as the Lamborghini Urus? Well the Urus is a little faster but this is most certainly a force to be reckoned with!