This Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Grille Costs R530k

The Aston Martin Zagato Volante is an extremely exclusive open-top masterpiece with a superb 5.9-litre V12 engine with 592 horsepower (441 kW) under the hood.

This large motor certainly needs to breathe in a lot of air which means a fairly large grille up front. Aston Martin will be happy to install a black plastic grille for next to nothing but this is a car that deserves the best of the best.

That component in question is a single-piece aluminum grille that is an extra option over the vehicle’s standard black grille. Together with the matching small decorative grilles around the taillights, this aluminum grille takes no less than 3,000 hours to machine and complete. To put that number into context, an Aston Martin One-77 takes 3,000 hours to be built in its entirety.

Just three exterior details on this car will set you back an additional

£30,000 (approx. R530k).

