Aston Martin Is Developing A Wild Vantage To Take On The Porsche 911 GT3

The Aston Martin Vantage has evolved into one of the most convincing alternatives to the Porsche 911, but it looks like Gaydon isn’t satisfied with simply challenging the regular Carrera range. A much more serious version has now been spotted testing at the Nürburgring, and all signs point to a track-focused flagship aimed directly at the Porsche 911 GT3.

Aston Martin has yet to confirm exactly what this new Vantage will be called, but the prototype is carrying enough aerodynamic hardware to make the recently introduced Vantage S look relatively restrained.

Aston Martin Vantage Prototype Gets Serious Aero

The changes begin at the front, where Aston Martin has fitted a substantially larger splitter. Additional aerodynamic elements extend towards the outer edges of the bumper, while the grille appears to have been reworked.

There are also much larger vents in the front wings, presumably designed to relieve pressure from the wheel arches and improve airflow around the front of the car.

Move down the sides and wider skirts are immediately noticeable, but they are nothing compared with what Aston Martin has fitted to the rear.

That Rear Wing Means Business

Dominating the back of the prototype is an enormous fixed rear wing mounted high above the decklid. Large endplates and its overall design give the Vantage a far more aggressive appearance, with hints of Aston Martin’s hardcore Valkyrie-derived machinery.

The rear bumper has also undergone some major surgery. A much larger diffuser occupies the lower section, while the familiar exhaust arrangement has disappeared.

Instead of having two exhaust tips on either side, this prototype uses four outlets grouped together in the centre. Combined with the wing and diffuser, it leaves little doubt that Aston Martin is developing something considerably more focused than the standard Vantage.

More Than 700 HP Could Be On The Cards

There is no official word on what’s happening underneath the bonnet, but the existing Vantage range provides a useful starting point.

The standard Aston Martin Vantage develops 656 hp (489 kW), while the newer Vantage S pushes the familiar Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 to 670 hp (500 kW).

This upcoming flagship is expected to take another significant step forward, with speculation pointing towards output comfortably exceeding 700 hp (522 kW).

While Aston Martin has plenty of experience squeezing V12 engines into its sports cars, a twelve-cylinder setup seems unlikely here. Retaining the lighter and more compact twin-turbo V8 would make considerably more sense for a car designed around handling, aerodynamic performance and track capability.

If the target really is the Porsche 911 GT3, outright power will only form part of the equation. Weight reduction, suspension tuning, braking performance and aerodynamic balance will arguably be even more important.

Could The Hardcore Vantage Get A Manual Gearbox?

One of the more interesting possibilities concerns the transmission.

Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark has previously discussed the potential return of manual gearboxes to the brand, while the previous-generation Vantage AMR demonstrated that a modern Aston doesn’t necessarily need two pedals.

That model was offered with a seven-speed manual gearbox, so there is at least some relatively recent precedent.

Nothing currently suggests the Nürburgring prototype is definitely receiving a manual, but it would certainly give Aston Martin something special to offer enthusiasts. Porsche continues to understand the appeal of three pedals, particularly with cars such as the 911 GT3.

Aston Martin’s Porsche 911 GT3 Rival Is Taking Shape

Whether this becomes a Vantage AMR, a more extreme evolution of the Vantage S or receives an entirely different badge remains to be seen.

What seems increasingly clear is that this isn’t simply another power upgrade.

The massive rear wing, aggressive front aero, revised diffuser and centre-exit exhaust setup point towards a Vantage developed with serious circuit work in mind. If Aston Martin can combine more than 700 hp (522 kW) with meaningful weight savings and the chassis tuning to match, Porsche could soon have another very capable rival to worry about.

And if Aston Martin decides to throw a manual gearbox into the mix, things could become particularly interesting.