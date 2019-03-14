Aston Martin AM-RB 003 Could Be Called ‘Valhalla’

Aston Martin pulled the covers off their AM-RB 003 hypercar in Geneva last week where CEO Andy Palmer hinted that it could be called “Valhalla.”

The moniker would fit in well with Aston Martin’s current naming scheme, which includes halo hypercar Valkyrie and the mid-engined Vanquish, which was also shown in concept form at Geneva.

This car will likely slot between the Valkyrie and the mid-engined Vanquish and should bow in production form in 2021. It will pack a new V6 hybrid powertrain developed by Aston Martin themselves and will become the first car in their lineup to make use of the new technology.

While the Valhalla name hasn’t been confirmed, Palmer stated that “Valhalla is a name we have registered in our naming book,” in a statement to Automotive News Europe.

In Norse mythology, “Valhalla” is a majestic hall where the souls of slain warriors spend the afterlife at Odin’s side, if so chosen by the valkyries.