Gordon Murray “McLaren F1 Successor” May Be More Advanced than Valkyrie

Mercedes-AMG is working on One, Aston Martin is working on the Valkyrie and Gordon Murray is also getting in on the act with something codenamed T50.

The T50 Project has been wrapped under secrecy for quite some time but TheSupercarblog recently received some exclusive information about the car which is being called the true successor to the McLaren F1.

A source of theirs was among the lucky few who actually got a chance to view the car in person which apparently looks like a modern-day McLaren F1. “Think of a Mclaren F1, but 30 years later,” the source reported.

As a reminder, Gordon Murray headed the team that designed the McLaren F1 and the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.

The T50 will be powered by a “unique” naturally aspirated V12 engine which is said to be lighter and more compact than the V12 that powers the Aston Martin Valkyrie. But, more importantly, Murray claims that the overall weight of the car will be less than 1000 kg, which is truly astonishing.

The new hypercar will be built in very limited numbers with a price tag to match the exclusivity and performance.

Source TheSupercarBlog
