In any hue the Lamborghini Urus looks imposing but while designers in Sant’Agata needed no help making the Urus a head-turner, Kanye West thought he’d give it a go with his own custom Urus.

As you can imagine it is over the top starting with the cream-coloured matte vinyl wrap but those deep dish monoblock Boyd Coddington Wheels designed by Kanye himself completely ruin this super SUV.

Inside it has also received bright blue leather finish accents over the factory grey leather which would work if the exterior spec was not so vile.