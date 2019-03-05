Mansory Centuria Is The First Tuned Bugatti Chiron

The Geneva Motor Show kicks off for the press today which means the releases will come out thick and fast. Kicking things off is a Mansory creation called Centuria which is the first tuned Bugatti Chiron in the world.

Starting at the front, Mansory has given the Bugatti Chiron a new front apron with a unique carbon fibre style. The Chiron’s front air intakes get carbon frames and lose the chrome trim. The air intakes look wider and aerodynamic voids are visible within the carbon frames. The front bonnet is completely new. It gets a dual central crease and an air intake below the windscreen.

The Mansory Centuria Bugatti Chiron gets air vents incorporated above the wheels on top of the fender. The side air intake is larger due to the removal of the ‘C’ line trim. An air intake has been fitted to the roof and a larger rear spoiler is also visible. Mansory provides new engine covers and the rear bumper has been completely redesigned with a technical rear diffuser and a new tailpipe.

The bodywork components have been built and designed in-house from carbon fibre. No matter what you think about the overall look, you have to respect the craftsmanship.

The wheels are new too with the tuner using their own design with a carbon fibre finish and they fit the standard Chiron tyres.

Yes of course the interior is completely bespoke too. Navy blue suede has been used as the primary colour with sky blue accents and a grey dash. The dials and switches all look to have gained a new painted blue finish.