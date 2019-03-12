Somebody Has (Inevitably) 2JZ Swapped The New Toyota Supra

The new Toyota Supra has left many die-hard fans of the marque a bit heart-broken. To many, it seems that legacy of the previous generation Supra just won’t be able to be lived up to by the current BMW-powered car. Modifying the car, therefore, seems like the obvious thing to do for most and, inevitably, somebody has already done a good ol’ 2JZ engine swap on Toyota’s latest sports car.

The man in question is Daigo Saito, a guy who is quite familiar with the art of drifting and is based in America. Saito posted a picture of his new creation sporting the turbo-charged 2JZ engine.

According to the Japanese tuning company Saito is working with, HKS, they are expecting this Supra to put out a respectable sum of 800 horsepower (597 kW) and hope to have the car ready by D1GP drifting event in Tokyo later this month.

Saito is a man who has had quite a history of drift cars, including a 1000 HP (746 kW) Nissan GT-R, a Lamborghini Murcielago as well as a Ferrari 599. So, there’s no doubt that Saito will be making one mean machine out of his Supra.

