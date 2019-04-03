Ford Mustang-Inspired EV SUV To Have Impressive 600KM Range

Ford has just confirmed that their all-electric evolution of the Mustang will be able to cover 600 km between charges on the WLTP test cycle.

The electric Pony car is set for a 2020 launch and will arrive in SUV form with all-wheel drive.

“Ford’s Mustang-inspired all-electric performance SUV will arrive in 2020,” the company said in a media release.

It confirmed it’ll have “a pure-electric driving range of 600 km (more than 370 miles) calculated using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure, and fast-charging capability”.