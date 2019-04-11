This Car Key Called The Phantom Costs R7.8 Million (€500,000)

There are extravagant purchases and then there is this.

Awain is a company that specializes in creating jewel-encrusted keys for the world’s most expensive vehicles, and the Phantom (seen here) is its ultimate creation at a price of 500,000 euros (approx. R7.8 million at current exchange rates).

No that is not a typo, this key costs about the same as a Lamborghini Aventador S.

It has a total weight of 34.5 carats of tiny diamonds around the outside with precious stones lining the face. The rest of the fob contains 175 grams of solid 18-carat gold. The company is making just a single Phantom to ensure that that creation remains unique.

If this is a little out of your league, then you can ask them to make you a key called the Quantum which costs “just” 49,000 euros (R767,000).

Awain makes custom keys for models from Bugatti, Bentley, Aston Martin, Maserati, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maybach, Rolls-Royce, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz, which makes its product even weird. Most of these models have key-less access, meaning that owners never need to take the key out of their pocket.

This is all rather sickening to be honest.