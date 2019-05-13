Mountune and fifteen52 Collaborate To Form Volkswagen Tuning brand m52

You might known Mountune from its tuning efforts on everything with a blue Oval but now thanks to a collaboration with US wheel manufacturer fifteen52, it’s expanding this expertise into the world of Volkswagen.

The new company, m52 (Mountune52), will combine Mountune’s tuning expertise with the design flair of fifteen52, with a host of powertrain, chassis and style products planned for VAG cars coming this year.

“It is an exciting chapter in our history, we are building a new brand for a group of automotive enthusiasts that are equally dedicated and passionate. While Mountune Performance began over a decade ago with the 2008 Mk6 Fiesta ST, the opportunity to work with fifteen52 and build a distinct, new brand was an opportunity to jump at. We are one of the very few tuners that have ever been OEM-approved to modify vehicles within warranty – it is this level of dedication and expertise that we are bringing to m52 and VAG models.” said Alec Pell-Johnson, director of Mountune and m52.

Their focus has firstly gone to the Golf GTI and R with their offering including a complete induction system and stage 1 tune. The R receives a 60 hp (45 kW) power boost and a 106 Nm increase in torque, bringing its 0 to 100 km/h time down from 4.6s to a quoted 3.7s. The Golf GTI gets an additional 78 hp (58 kW) and 95 Nm of torque, for a quoted 5.4s 100 km/h time, almost a second quicker than stock. DSG-equipped models also receive transmission tunes to increase shift speeds and remove any unwanted characteristics left from the factory. As with Mountune’s Ford products, the brand claims all new software and hardware will be thoroughly tested to ensure reliability.

Pricing information for all products can be found on the website.