All Bentleys Will Have Hybrid Variants By 2023

Ready or not, the electrification of cars is among us. Be it hybridisation or electrification of cars, almost every car manufacturer is implementing this new technology to ensure a greener future for us all – with the added bonus of performance. Bentley has recently come out and laid out their future plans for hybrid and electric cars in the near future and the first of the models to receive that technology is the Bentayga.

The Bentayga Hybrid is set to be roaming the streets by the end of 2019. The powerplant will be a twin-turbo, 3.0-litre V6 engine with a plug-in electric motor too. It is claimed to have an electric range of about 50 kilometers.

Sales and marketing board member of Bentley, Chris Craft, told Roadshow that we can expect every Bentley model to get hybrid versions by 2023. That means in about 4 years you’ll be able to order a hybrid Continental GT, Continental Flying Spur as well as Mulsanne at your local Bentley dealer.

Once all of that is sorted out, Bentley is putting its sights on producing an all-electric car too. Craft said that, “The next big focal point is to launch our first full-electric car which we will do by 2025. Over 30 percent of luxury buyers are interested in electric cars. That will be a big part of our future.”

Considering Bentley has the likes of Volkswagen and Porsche to count on, they certainly have no shortage of the development and know-how regarding these new hybrid engines.