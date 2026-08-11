Bentley Celebrates 80 Years At Crewe With One-Off Purple Continental GTC

Bentley’s Crewe factory has reached a major milestone, celebrating 80 years of vehicle production with a unique Continental GTC and a gathering spanning generations of the British marque’s history.

More than 100 customers attended the anniversary event at Pyms Lane on 28 July 2026, where a one-off Continental GTC wearing a striking new Supernova Purple Ombre finish took centre stage.

The occasion also gave Bentley an opportunity to showcase how its Crewe operation is changing. Traditional hand-finished craftsmanship remains a major part of the process, but increasingly sophisticated digital manufacturing will play a bigger role as the company prepares for its next generation of vehicles.

107 Bentleys Turn Pyms Lane Into A Timeline

Bentley Drivers Club members brought 107 cars to Crewe for the celebration, with the vehicles arranged along Pyms Lane according to their production dates.

At one end was EXP3, which Bentley describes as the first car it delivered to a customer. At the other was a 2025 Flying Spur Speed, creating a physical timeline covering more than a century of Bentley history.

The collection included cars from the W.O. Bentley years, Derby-built machines, famous Blower models and more recent Crewe-built vehicles, right through to the modern Bentayga.

Owners travelled from various parts of the world to return their cars to Bentley’s historic home, while the event also highlighted how much the Crewe facility itself has changed since vehicle production began there in 1946.

Bentley’s Crewe Dream Factory Is Changing Rapidly

The anniversary arrives during one of the biggest transformations in the factory’s history.

The Crewe facility dates back to 1938 and was originally constructed for the production of Rolls-Royce Merlin aircraft engines. It subsequently became Bentley’s primary vehicle manufacturing site and has been continuously expanded and modernised.

Its latest overhaul is aimed at creating what Bentley calls its next-generation Dream Factory. The idea is to combine flexible and increasingly digital production technology with the handcrafting techniques for which the brand is known.

Several major facilities have already formed part of the investment programme, including a new Design Studio, Engineering Technical Centre, Excellence Centre for Quality and Launch, Integrated Logistics Centre and Paint Shop.

The Paint Shop was officially opened earlier in July by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.

Another significant change is taking place inside the oldest building at the Crewe site, which is being converted into an assembly facility for Bentley’s first fully electric model. The EV is scheduled to make its debut in September.

One-Off Continental GTC Gets Supernova Purple Ombre Paint

Bentley wasn’t going to celebrate eight decades of production with an ordinary Continental GTC.

Mulliner was tasked with creating a one-off version of the convertible specifically for the anniversary, resulting in an exclusive Supernova Purple Ombre exterior developed by Bentley’s Paint Shop together with its CMF and Bespoke teams.

The paint transitions from Supernova Purple into a darker Supernova Purple Dark shade.

A specially designed ’80’ graphic appears on the side of the car and uses a reverse ombre treatment, while contrasting wheel finishes continue the colour theme.

The result is deliberately bold and serves as a rolling showcase for the level of personalisation available through Mulliner.

Bespoke Details Continue Inside

The cabin receives its own anniversary touches rather than relying purely on the dramatic exterior.

The headrests feature embroidered ’80’ detailing, while the fascia receives a unique airbrushed graphic created specifically for the car.

That artwork depicts Bentley’s Design Studio building and incorporates a reference to the eight decades of vehicle manufacturing at Crewe.

It’s another demonstration of how far Bentley can take personalisation through Mulliner, particularly as customers increasingly look for cars that are genuinely unique rather than simply highly specified production models.

The approach is familiar from Bentley’s recent coachbuilt creations, including the limited-production Batur Convertible.

Bentley Says Its People Remain At The Heart Of Crewe

While much of the current investment in Crewe involves new technology, Bentley used the anniversary to put equal emphasis on the people responsible for building its cars.

Multiple generations of employees have worked at Pyms Lane since the first Bentley emerged from the production line in 1946.

The manufacturing process has changed enormously since then, but handcrafting, finishing and attention to detail remain important parts of how Bentley positions its cars.

Andreas Lehe, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Manufacturing, credited generations of Crewe employees with combining craftsmanship, innovation and passion to produce some of the company’s most significant vehicles.

That balance between traditional skills and modern manufacturing will become increasingly important as Bentley enters its electric era.

The cars leaving Pyms Lane in another 80 years could be dramatically different from those assembled there in 1946, but Bentley clearly wants the craftsmanship behind them to remain recognisable.