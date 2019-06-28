Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Revealed

After a few teasers, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody has been revealed and will go on sale in the US early next year.

Under the large hood sits the familiar supercharged 6.2-litre HEMI Hellcat V8 engine pushing out 707 horsepower (527 kW) and 881 Nm (650 lb-ft) of torque. This power is sent through the standard Torqueflite eight-speed automatic transmission which allows the sedan to hit 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and run to a top speed of 315 km/h (196 mph).

Thanks to the new wider front and rear wheel arches, the widebody Charger is 89mm wider than the standard sedan. The widebody configuration is standard on the Charger SRT Hellcat and optional on the Scat Pack (362kW and 644Nm 6.4-litre naturally-aspirated Hemi V8).

Both the Charger Hellcat and Scat Pack Widebody have 20-inch alloy wheels paired with 305/35 Pirelli P-Zero tyres.

Other changes include stiffer front springs, retuned shocks, larger sway bars, a redesigned front fascia, new side sills, and revamped rear spoilers.

Standard features include Launch Control, Launch Assist, Line Lock, an 8.4-inch touchscreen Uconnect infotainment system, and 391mm Brembo front disc brakes with six-piston calipers.

The Hellcat also comes with Race Cooldown feature, which keeps the intercooler pump and radiator fan running even after the car is turned off.