DMC Rhein Gives McLaren 720S 1000 HP (746 kW) and Senna Styling

By Zero2Turbo

DMC has revealed the first official teaser shot of their new offering for the McLaren 720S called Rhein and it is rather drastic.

The tuner has announced that only 10 units will be available globally, each one with a different color and they have been allocated already.

Two units are destined for mainland China, another one for Hong Kong, Taiwan or Macau and one apiece for North America, Switzerland, South East Asia, Japan, Korea, Russia, and Dubai.

On the outside, the supercar gets a carbon fibre body kit, complete with a reworked bumper, side skirts, rear diffuser and a wing spoiler that can be attached without glue or drilling.

In an attempt to match the color of the exterior, the cockpit is going to be unique to each car.

The entire kit costs $89,990 (approx. R1.2 million) which is enough to purchase a brand new BMW M2 Competition.

Performance-wise, the car will receive a massive 1000 hp package (745 kW). To achieve this, DMC worked on the factory turbochargers, upgrading their internals and squeezing out nearly 300 extra horses.

Stay tuned for more information, we will inform you as soon as details come in!

