Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Breaks (Own) Nurburgring Record Again

The hardcore Jaguar XE SV Project 8 has broken its own Nürburgring lap record for a four-door production car by 2.9 seconds, lapping the circuit in 7:18.361.

The new time was set by development driver Vincent Radermecker, who was also at the wheel when the car initially broke the record with a 7:21.23 lap in November 2017.

No mods were made to the car, but Jaguar said a set of new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R road tyres were fitted to “maximise performance and steering precision”.

The record was broken on both occasions by range-topping two-seat Track Pack variants of the Project 8.

Jamal Hameedi, Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations’ engineering director, said: “The original Nürburgring time set by Jaguar XE SV Project 8 demonstrated the extreme performance envelope of the world’s fastest production sedan, but the SV team is driven by a motorsport mentality and we knew Project 8 could go even faster.

“This new official record time is a fitting reward for everyone who has played a part in pushing the boundaries for our customers with Project 8.”

The company recently launched a new Touring edition of the Project 8, featuring more subtle exterior styling. It is the most exclusive variant, with production limited to just 15 units.