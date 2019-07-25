NewsVideo

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Breaks (Own) Nurburgring Record Again

By Zero2Turbo

The hardcore Jaguar XE SV Project 8 has broken its own Nürburgring lap record for a four-door production car by 2.9 seconds, lapping the circuit in 7:18.361. 

The new time was set by development driver Vincent Radermecker, who was also at the wheel when the car initially broke the record with a 7:21.23 lap in November 2017. 

No mods were made to the car, but Jaguar said a set of new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R road tyres were fitted to “maximise performance and steering precision”. 

The record was broken on both occasions by range-topping two-seat Track Pack variants of the Project 8.

Related Posts

Jaguar XJ13 Racer Reimagined With New Ecurie Ecosse LM69…

Future Jaguars and Land Rovers May Use BMW Engines

Jamal Hameedi, Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations’ engineering director, said: “The original Nürburgring time set by Jaguar XE SV Project 8 demonstrated the extreme performance envelope of the world’s fastest production sedan, but the SV team is driven by a motorsport mentality and we knew Project 8 could go even faster.

“This new official record time is a fitting reward for everyone who has played a part in pushing the boundaries for our customers with Project 8.”

The company recently launched a new Touring edition of the Project 8, featuring more subtle exterior styling. It is the most exclusive variant, with production limited to just 15 units. 

You might also like
News

Jaguar XJ13 Racer Reimagined With New Ecurie Ecosse LM69 Supercar

News

Future Jaguars and Land Rovers May Use BMW Engines

News

The First Lister LFT-C Is Complete And It Packs 675 HP (503 kW)

Driven

Driven | Jaguar F-Pace SVR

News

Jaguar To Heavily Revise The F-Type For 2020

News

Lister Reveal 675 HP (503 kW) LFT-C Limited To Ten Units

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us