McChip-DKR Give Aston Martin Vantage 691 HP (515 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

This is not the first time we have come across German tuners mcchip-dkr and it will not be the last but it is the first time they have tinkered with an Aston Martin.

If you ask them to crank your Aston Martin Vantage up to Stage 3, the twin-turbo V8 will then push out 691 hp (515 kW) and 850 Nm of torque all for €14,669 (approx. R230k).

They achieve this thanks to a re-flash of the ECU and improvements to the twin-turbocharging system, exhaust system, and catalytic converters. Customers who don’t need so much power can opt for two more tuning packages.

Stage 1 will give you 582 hp (434 kW) while Stage 2 will up it to 601 hp (449 kW).

“Every performance stage has been developed and tested with the utmost care” according to the tuner, but nevertheless, bear in mind these improvements void the car’s warranty.

Comments
