New Bugatti Could Be Inspired by EB110 SS and Cost Over R120 Million

Earlier this month we shared the news that Bugatti is planning on revealing something rather special at The Quail on the 16th of August and although nothing is official yet, some sources are hinting at what we can expect.

According to Girardo & Co., Bugatti’s Pebble Beach car is rumored to be inspired by the EB 110 SS.

“It is rumoured that Bugatti will be presenting a new car at Pebble Beach this year that is inspired from the original EB110SS, 10 cars to be built, with a price tag of Euro 8 million”. – @girardoandco

That price tag seems a little excessive so we are going to take it all with a pinch of salt for now and wait for another teaser from the manufacturer.

The Bugatti EB110 SS was built in the early 90s and was powered by a 3.5-litre, quad-turbocharged V12 engine producing 603 hp and 650 Nm of torque.