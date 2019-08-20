Audi RS Q8 Spied With Red Accents and No Camouflage

It is definitely not a surprise that we are getting a range-topping RS Q8 from the Audi Sport team because lightly camouflaged prototypes started showing up back in 2018.

The latest spy photos seen here give us our first clear look at the angry performance SUV sporting some Audi Sport decals with lots of performance-orientated red accents.

So what do we see here? Upfront, we see a distinctive and aggressive front fascia we have come to expect from the RS models. At the back, there is a more aggressive and lower rear diffuser housing the well-known oval pipes. The red accents which are extensive show us a few of the signature RS design cues and things are looking pretty promising.

Powering the performance SUV will likely be the same unit from the Lamborghini Urus which means it will feature a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8. At this stage, it is not yet known if it will have some sort of mild-hybrid assistance. The powertrain should make at least 600 horsepower (447 kW) with some rumours suggesting as much as 670 horsepower (499 kW) on tap.

