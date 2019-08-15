Bugatti Centodieci Leaked Ahead of Pebble Beach Reveal

Yesterday we got our first official teaser of the new creation from Bugatti and now thanks to a CarScoops reader, we have first official shots of the very limited and very expensive EB110 Tribute called Centodieci.

Centodieci (which is Italian for 110), is of course named after the EB110 SS. The styling is also heavily inspired by the 90s hypercar. At the front, the Bugatti horseshoe grille is smaller and positioned lower down. There are two horizontal vents on either side of the grille, just like the original, while the headlights are slim strips of LEDs.

On the side, you will see remodelled door skins and some freshly designed side skirts. The clearest cut EB110 SS inspiration is the presence of five small circular cut-outs directly behind the side windows.

The Centodieci will be powered by the same 8.0-litre, quad-turbocharged W16 engine as the standard Chiron. However, we are told that the engine has been upgraded to produce upwards of 1500 hp. This makes it the most powerful Bugatti in history. We also know that the car is lighter than the Chiron and has similar levels of downforce as the crazy Bugatti Divo.

Production will be limited to 10 units apparently each with a tag of €8 million.

Official information will be released tomorrow when it is revealed at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.