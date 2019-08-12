Bugatti EB110 Tribute Will Be Most Powerful Bugatti Ever

The reveal of the new Bugatti project gets closer each day and although the manufacturer themselves is keeping very quiet on the matter, someone at TheSupercarBlog has been talking to a future owner of one.

The owner the publication spoke to said the Tribute car is “incredibly aggressive but elegant at the same time” which is actually just like the original. However, the most important new bit of information that surfaced is that the EB110 Tribute car will be the most powerful Bugatti ever.

The image above is the actual car so for now, we know what the profile will look like at least. It appears to have a large rear spoiler but, besides that, you can’t see much.