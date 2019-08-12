News

Bugatti EB110 Tribute Will Be Most Powerful Bugatti Ever

By Zero2Turbo

The reveal of the new Bugatti project gets closer each day and although the manufacturer themselves is keeping very quiet on the matter, someone at TheSupercarBlog has been talking to a future owner of one.

Related Posts

Bugatti Boss Keen On 310 MPH (500 km/h) Chiron Variant

Bugatti Keen To Get Into Crossover Segment with EV

The owner the publication spoke to said the Tribute car is “incredibly aggressive but elegant at the same time” which is actually just like the original. However, the most important new bit of information that surfaced is that the EB110 Tribute car will be the most powerful Bugatti ever.

The image above is the actual car so for now, we know what the profile will look like at least. It appears to have a large rear spoiler but, besides that, you can’t see much.

Source TheSupercarBlog
You might also like
News

Bugatti Boss Keen On 310 MPH (500 km/h) Chiron Variant

News

Bugatti Keen To Get Into Crossover Segment with EV

News

€8 Million Bugatti EB110 Tribute Build Slots Reportedly Sold Out

News

New Bugatti Could Be Inspired by EB110 SS and Cost Over R120 Million

News

Bugatti Has Delivered 200 Chiron’s So Far

News

Bugatti Tease New Car For Pebble Beach Reveal

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us